US-Ukraine minerals deal: what we know

WHAT RESOURCES DOES UKRAINE HAVE?

Ukraine holds about five per cent of the world's mineral resources and rare earths, according to various estimates.



But work has not yet started on tapping many of the resources, and a number of sites are in territory now controlled by Russian forces.



Ukraine also has around 20 per cent of the world's graphite, an essential material for electric batteries, according to France's Bureau of Geological and Mining Research, and is a major producer of manganese and titanium.



It also says it possesses one of the largest lithium deposits in Europe, which is yet to be extracted.



Kyiv says "rare earth metals are known to exist in six deposits" and an investment of US$300 million would be needed to develop a deposit at Novopoltavske, which it claimed was one of the world's largest.