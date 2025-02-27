CNA Explains: What you need to know about the US-Ukraine minerals deal

Ukraine and the United States have settled on a draft agreement on minerals. It reportedly establishes a framework for American companies to extract billions of dollars in Ukrainian natural resource revenue.

What are rare earth minerals, and why are they significant?

They are a set of seventeen metallic elements essential for putting together devices like TVs, mobile phones, computers, precision instruments and electric vehicles.

These metals are also indispensable for certain defence applications like lasers and sonar systems.

Only a small amount of metal may be required in any device, but their special properties mean each piece of equipment would be unable to function without their inclusion.

Within the Earth's crust, these elements are not actually uniquely rare in that sense. But they are costly to extract.