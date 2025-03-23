US-Ukraine talks in Saudi to start on Mar 23, as Kremlin warns of 'difficult negotiations'

MOSCOW: US and Ukrainian officials were due to meet in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (Mar 23) for talks on how to halt the Russian invasion, a member of the Ukrainian delegation told AFP, while the Kremlin warned of "difficult negotiations" and a long journey to peace.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and his envoy said on Sunday he expected "real progress" from the talks in Riyadh, which will see US officials hold separate discussions with delegations from Ukraine and Russia.

Despite both sides proposing different plans for temporary ceasefires, attacks have continued unabated. A Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital killed three civilians overnight.

Originally scheduled to take place simultaneously in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the talks on a partial truce now look set to take place one after the other.

"The meeting with the Americans is planned to take place tonight" in Riyadh, a Ukrainian source told reporters, including AFP.

Russia's negotiators said previously they would hold talks with the US side on Monday.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff voiced optimism that any agreement struck would pave the way to a "full-on" ceasefire.

"I think you're going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that you'll naturally gravitate to a full-on shooting ceasefire," he told Fox News.

But the Kremlin on Sunday downplayed expectations of a rapid resolution, saying talks were just beginning.

"We are only at the beginning of this path," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV.

He said there were many outstanding "questions" and "nuances" over how a potential ceasefire might be implemented.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian call for a full and immediate 30-day pause, proposing instead a halt in attacks only on energy facilities.

"There are difficult negotiations ahead," Peskov said in the interview, published on social media.