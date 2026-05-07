US underlines 'strong' Vatican ties after Rubio meets Pope Leo

VATICAN CITY: The US State Department underlined its "strong relationship" with the Vatican on Thursday (May 7) after talks between top diplomat Marco Rubio and Pope Leo, weeks after Donald Trump's astonishing attack on the first US pontiff.

"The conversations today were friendly and constructive," a State Department official told AFP following the US secretary of state's private audience at the Vatican.

Rubio's visit comes after US President Trump accused Leo, the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, of being "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy" after he made critical comments about the Middle East war.

After the talks, US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Leo and Rubio discussed the Middle East as well as their mutual interests in the Western Hemisphere - a phrase used by the US to refer to Latin America.

"The meeting underscored the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity," he said.

A US official confirmed that the Catholic Church's work in Cuba was discussed.

The Holy See has long played an active role in Cuban diplomacy, while Rubio - a Cuban-American - has led the US administration's efforts to bring major change to the communist-run country.

Rubio also met with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, with whom he discussed subjects including religious freedom, according to Pigott.