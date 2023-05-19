US to unveil 'significant' new Russia sanctions at G7

HIROSHIMA: The United States unveiled "significant" new sanctions targeting Russia's "war machine" on Friday (May 19), as President Joe Biden meets fellow G7 leaders in Japan.

The heads of seven wealthy democracies are gathered in Hiroshima, where they will discuss tightening the screws on Russia's ailing economy as well as how to respond to China's growing military and economic power.

Washington got the ball rolling on Friday, with a senior US administration official promising "a significant effort that will extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities".

"It will cut off roughly 70 entities from Russia and other countries from receiving US exports by adding them to the Commerce blacklist. And there will be upwards of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft," the official said.

Other G7 members are also preparing to "implement new sanctions and export controls", he added.

The bloc wants to disrupt Russian war supplies, close evasion loopholes and further reduce reliance on Russian energy, he said.

It will also continue to squeeze Moscow's access to the international financial system and commit to keeping Russian assets frozen until the end of the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, a European Union official said one potential target for discussion was Russia's multi-billion-dollar diamond industry.

"We believe we need to limit exports from Russian trade in this sector," the official said, adding that Indian buy-in would be crucial to making any new measures work.

India accounts for a large portion of the world's trade in rough diamonds.

"We would like to engage in a dialogue with them, because the diamond industry is quite important in India," the official said.

PEACE PARK VISIT

There will be a chance for G7 leaders to make their case directly to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has close military ties with Russia and has so far declined to condemn Moscow's invasion.

Modi is among several leaders from major developing economies invited to the summit as the bloc tries to win over sceptical nations to its way of thinking on both Moscow's war and China's increasing sway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to address the summit over the weekend by video link, with Japan's government squashing speculation that he could make a last-minute, in-person appearance.

Talks officially open on Friday afternoon, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida takes leaders to Hiroshima's peace park memorials and museum.