Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US urges Guatemala to ensure no interference in election after raid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US urges Guatemala to ensure no interference in election after raid

US urges Guatemala to ensure no interference in election after raid

Protesters demonstrate outside the Constitutional Court of Guatemala during the 'March of the Flowers' against the political persecution of the Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's Semilla party, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Jul 23, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin)

25 Jul 2023 06:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GUATEMALA CITY: Senior US Department of State official Brian Nichols said on Monday (Jul 24) he had spoken with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro to stress the need to hold a free and fair run-off in the Central American country's presidential election next month.

Nichols said on Twitter he had highlighted the need to "proceed without interference or harassment of candidates and parties," following attempts to suspend the party of anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo.

The US had criticised police raids on the offices of Arevalo's centre-left Semilla party on Friday.

A senior Biden administration official last week described the raid as representing "authoritarian practices" and a violation of democratic norms by Guatemala's public ministry.

The official added the US was closely monitoring the lead-up to the run-off and would host Arevalo and his opponent, former first lady Sandra Torres, for talks in Washington this week to show support for free and fair elections.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.