MDC Brooklyn, the notorious prison housing Maduro and his wife

NEW YORK: Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are the latest high-profile inmates held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), the largest federal pre-trial holding facility in the United States.

After the pair pleaded not guilty on Monday (Jan 5) to drug trafficking and other charges, a federal judge in New York ordered Maduro and Flores to be confined in the hulking lockup until further notice.

With the capacity for 1,600 inmates, MDC Brooklyn is the only prison in New York City designated to hold suspects facing federal trial.

Recent detainees include disgraced rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's former accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and another former Latin American president charged with drug trafficking: Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras, who recently received a pardon from US President Donald Trump.