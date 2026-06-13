US-Venezuela operation kills leader of Tren de Aragua gang

CARACAS: The leader of the transnational gang Tren de Aragua was killed in a joint operation by the United States and Venezuela, authorities in the South American nation said on Friday (Jun 12).

Founded in Venezuela, Tren de Aragua has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and is also active in Colombia, Peru and Chile.

"There were clashes with members of these criminal structures, in which Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias 'Nino Guerrero', was neutralised," Venezuela's Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The ministry said the "joint operation" took place in the southeast of Bolivar state, and involved "specialised technological support" and intelligence exchange between the United States and Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump said earlier Friday that American forces carried out a deadly strike on the gang leader.

"At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Nino Guerrero," a post on Trump's official Truth Social platform said.

The attack "was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well," the post read, appearing to refer to the interim leadership of Delcy Rodriguez, who has been in place since the US removed Nicolas Maduro from power in January.

"As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else," the post read.

The social media post was accompanied by a 10-second video, showing an overhead view of a building surrounded by greenery before an explosion is seen, sending up a cloud of smoke. No people are clearly visible in the footage.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also confirmed that the kinetic strike hit "a Tren de Aragua (TdA) compound in Venezuela."