US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 44,000 people and displaced nearly all the enclave's population at least once. It was launched in response to an attack by Hamas-led fighters who killed 1,200 people and captured more than 250 hostages in Israel on Oct 7, 2023.Members roundly criticized the US for blocking the resolution put forward by the council's 10 elected members: Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland."It is deeply regretted that due to the use of the veto, this council has once again failed to uphold its responsibility to maintain international peace and security," Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier said after the vote failed, adding that the text of the resolution "was by no means a maximalist one.""It represented the bare minimum of what is needed to begin to address the desperate situation on the ground," she said.Food security experts have warned that famine is imminent among Gaza's 2.3 million people.US President Joe Biden, who leaves office on Jan 20 , has offered Israel strong diplomatic backing and continued to provide arms for the war, while trying unsuccessfully to broker a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that would see hostages released in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.After blocking earlier resolutions on Gaza, Washington in March abstained from a vote that allowed a resolution to pass demanding an immediate ceasefire.A senior US official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of Wednesday's vote, said Britain had put forward new language that the US would have supported as a compromise, but that was rejected by the elected members.The official said some members were more interested in gaining a US veto than compromising on the resolution, accusing US adversaries Russia and China of encouraging those members.