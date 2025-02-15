US vice president draws German rebuff for championing far-right AfD

US Vice-President JD Vance urged Germany's mainstream political parties to drop resistance to cooperating with the far right on Friday (Feb 14), hours after Berlin rejected American "meddling" ahead of its election.

MUNICH:

"Democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters," said Vance in a speech to the Munich Security Conference.

"There's no room for firewalls," he added, referring to the long-standing position of Germany's established parties not to work with the far right.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democrats and tipped as Germany's next chancellor, was last month accused of breaching this taboo when the far-right Alternative for Germany backed a proposal he put forward to toughen up immigration law.