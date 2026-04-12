US Vice President JD Vance says talks with Iran have ended without reaching agreement

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: United States Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday (Apr 11) that negotiations between the US and the Iranians have ended without a deal as the Iranians refused to accept American terms to not develop a nuclear weapon.

The high-stakes talks in Pakistan's capital Islamabad ended after 21 hours, Vance said, with the vice president in constant communication with President Donald Trump and others in the administration.

“But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters, with the core dispute centering on nuclear weapons.

“That is the core goal of the president of the United States. And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations.

"We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

Iran insists it is not pursuing an atomic bomb, and the US and Israel bombed sensitive Iranian sites both in the war launched on Feb 28 as well as last year.

"The simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon - not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term?

"We haven't seen that yet. We hope that we will."

Vance said he spoke with Trump “a half dozen times, a dozen times, over the past 21 hours” and also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the United States Central Command.

“We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith,” he added.