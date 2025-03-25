US visit puts 'unacceptable pressure' on Greenland: Danish PM

COPENHAGEN: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday (Mar 25) criticised a planned US delegation visit to Greenland, a Danish territory coveted by President Donald Trump, as putting "unacceptable pressure" on both the territory and her country.

The White House has announced that Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, will visit Greenland from Thursday to Saturday to attend Greenland's national dogsled race in Sisimiut, on the northwestern coast.

The race has been largely sponsored by the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenlandic media reported.

According to the Arctic island's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede, US national security adviser Mike Waltz will also visit Greenland this week, while US media have reported that Energy Secretary Chris Wright will travel there as well.

The visits, presented as private, have angered Danish and Greenlandic politicians.

"You can't organise a private visit with official representatives of another country," Frederiksen told reporters.

The visit comes at a time of political flux in Greenland, where political parties are still negotiating to form a new coalition government following a Mar 11 general election.

"This is clearly not a visit that is about what Greenland needs or wants," Frederiksen told broadcaster DR.

"That's why I have to say that the pressure being put on Greenland and Denmark in this situation is unacceptable.

"And it's pressure we will resist," she added.