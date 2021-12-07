US vows to boost military presence if Russia attacks Ukraine

COORDINATED RESPONSE

The US official said that Biden will be speaking Monday with key European allies to coordinate their stances, and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would also talk to Zelensky beforehand.



Underscoring the close coordination between Washington and Kiev, Biden will brief Zelensky after the call, the official said.



Ukraine has estimated that Russia has around 100,000 troops near its border.



Moscow denies any bellicose intentions and accuses the West of provocation, particularly with military exercises in the Black Sea, which it sees as part of its sphere of influence.



And Putin wants a promise from the West that Ukraine would not become a part of NATO, the transatlantic alliance created to confront the former Soviet Union.



Asked if the United States was prepared to send troops into Ukraine if Russia attacks, the official said they are "not seeking to end up in a circumstance in which the focus of our countermeasures is the direct use of American military force."



Such talk, the official added, "would be precipitous conflict saber-rattling, and we'd prefer to keep those communications with the Russians private."



The Pentagon made clear it was taking the Russian troop buildup as a serious threat.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "did chair a meeting this morning with key departmental leaders, including the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and General (Tod) Wolters out at EUCom (the US European Command) to discuss the situation in Ukraine and of course, in western Russia," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.



"He is staying very keenly and closely informed by senior military and policy leaders here at the department about what we continue to see, " Kirby said.



The Kremlin said earlier Monday that Moscow is not expecting "breakthroughs" from the call.



"Although our bilateral relations are still in a very sad state, there is still a revival; dialogue is beginning in some areas," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States still believes that the Minsk agreements between Russia and the West on implementing a ceasefire in Ukraine's war with pro-Russia separatists were possible.



"We believe there is an opportunity, a window before us to resolve this diplomatically," Price said.



But if Russia does not show interest in that, he said the United States is prepared to apply "high-impact economic measures that we've refrained from using in the past.