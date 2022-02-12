US vows stepped up Indo-Pacific effort in push back against China

Release of the document was timed to coincide with a visit to the Indo-Pacific by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intended to emphasise the priority the United States attaches to the region, even as Washington grapples with a dangerous standoff with Moscow, which has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border, stoking Western fears of an invasion.

It also comes after China and Russia declared last week a "no limits" strategic partnership, their most detailed and assertive statement to work together - and against the United States - to build a new international order based on their own interpretations of human rights and democracy.

In its document, the United States vowed to modernise alliances, strengthen emerging partnerships, and invest in regional organisations. It particularly stressed the importance of "a strong India" as a partner in a positive regional vision.

It said the United States would pursue a "free and open Indo-Pacific ... through a latticework of strong and mutually reinforcing coalitions."

Under an action plan for the next 12-24 months, the document said Washington would "meaningfully expand" its diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands and prioritise key negotiations with Pacific island states that cover access for the US military and which have appeared to stall in the past year.

"We will refocus security assistance on the Indo-Pacific, including to build maritime capacity and maritime-domain awareness," it said.

On the highly sensitive potential flashpoint of self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as it own, Washington would work with partners inside and outside the region to maintain peace and stability in the strait dividing the island from China, it said.