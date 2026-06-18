US VP JD Vance criticises Israel's 'freakout' over Iran deal

WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance criticised Israel for a "weird panic" and "freakout" over the agreement struck between the US and Iran, in an interview released on Thursday (Jun 18) as the Trump administration sought to tamp down criticism of the deal.

Israeli officials across the political spectrum, including some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's allies, have criticised the agreement, saying it did not address their concerns over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and would tie down Israel's military operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

"There is this weird panic almost in the Israeli system that I’ve picked up on where they assume that everything that is contemplated that is good for Iran will happen — but that will happen without the Iranians changing any behaviour," Vance said in an interview with the New York Times.

"That's not how the deal is written."

The US would not remove sanctions on Iran if it were still funding a terrorist organisation, he said, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah, which Washington has long labelled a foreign terrorist organisation.