US VP Vance arrives in Greenland as anger mounts over Trump takeover bid

KEY BASE

The US vice president angered the Danes in early February when he claimed Denmark was "not doing its job" protecting Greenland and was "not being a good ally".



A fuming Frederiksen quickly retorted that Denmark had long been a loyal US ally, fighting alongside the Americans "for many, many decades", including in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The Pituffik base is an essential part of Washington's missile defence infrastructure, its location in the Arctic putting it on the shortest route for missiles fired from Russia at the United States.



Known as Thule Air Base until 2023, it served as a warning post for possible attacks from the Soviet Union during the Cold War.



It is also a strategic location for air and submarine surveillance in the northern hemisphere, which Washington claims Denmark has neglected.