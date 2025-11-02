US VP Vance defends comments on wishing wife would convert to Christianity

WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance on Friday (Nov 1) defended his remarks expressing hope that his wife, Usha Vance, who was raised Hindu, might one day convert to Christianity, dismissing criticism of his comments as “anti-Christian bigotry.”

A Catholic convert since 2019, the 41-year-old vice president made the initial remarks during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, where he was asked about raising his children in an interfaith marriage.

“Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that,” he said. “But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”