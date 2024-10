US wants end to Israel-Hezbollah war 'as soon as possible'

Under Resolution 1701, only the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL should have been able to deploy in areas south of Lebanon's Litani River near the Israeli border.But Iran-backed Hezbollah remained in south Lebanon and started launching low-intensity cross-border strikes into Israel last year in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to begin another tour of the Middle East in Israel on Tuesday, on a new push for an elusive Gaza ceasefire as fears persist of even wider war Israel has vowed to respond to an Iranian missile attack on Oct 1 - itself retaliation for the killings of top militants - putting the region on tenterhooks.Israeli police announced on Monday they had arrested a spy network of seven Israeli citizens allegedly gathering information on Israel's military bases and energy infrastructure for Iranian intelligence.Syria's government said two civilians were killed in an Israeli air strike on an embassy district of the capital Damascus on Monday.