US wants end to Israel-Hezbollah war 'as soon as possible'

ESCALATION

Israel expanded the scope of its war from Gaza to Lebanon last month, vowing to keep fighting Hezbollah until it secures its northern border to allow for the return of people displaced by rocket fire.



Lebanon's health ministry said six people, including a child, were killed when an Israeli strike hit a building in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek on Monday.



Israel's military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, said that over the past day, his forces had struck about 30 targets related to Hezbollah-linked Lebanese financial firm Al-Qard Al-Hassan, which Israel accused of financing the group's weapons.



The strikes marked an expansion of Israel's nearly month-long war with Hezbollah.



The United Nations Human Rights Office said the strikes caused "extensive damage" to civilian property and infrastructure.



Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that the Israeli army blew up houses in the border village of Aita al-Shaab on Monday, adding that there had been heavy clashes in south Lebanon as the Israeli army "tried to advance".