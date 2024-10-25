US warns against long Israeli campaign in Lebanon, Israeli general says "sharp" end possible

"STORM" OF DESTRUCTION

In Paris, a conference convened by France raised US$200 million for the Lebanese military and US$800 million in humanitarian aid.



"There needs to be a ceasefire in Lebanon. More damage, more victims, more strikes will not enable the end of terrorism or ensure security for everyone," French President Emmanuel Macron said. He said the conference would support recruiting 6,000 Lebanese troops and provide the army with key supplies.



Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said a ceasefire was in Israel's hands. "The storm we are currently witnessing ... carries the seeds of total destruction, not only for our country but for all human values," he said.