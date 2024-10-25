Logo
World

US warns against long Israeli campaign in Lebanon, Israeli general says "sharp" end possible
World

US warns against long Israeli campaign in Lebanon, Israeli general says "sharp" end possible

US warns against long Israeli campaign in Lebanon, Israeli general says "sharp" end possible

A view shows buildings damaged in yesterday's Israeli airstrikes, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

25 Oct 2024 03:12AM
DOHA/BEIRUT/PARIS: The United States does not want a protracted Israeli campaign in Lebanon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (Oct 24), a month into Israel's military onslaught against the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Blinken also said he hoped Iran was getting a clear message that any further attacks on Israel risked its own interests, with the region awaiting the retaliation Israel has vowed for an Iranian missile barrage on Oct 1.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo shake hands as Blinken departs for London, in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)
US and Israeli negotiators will gather in Doha to prepare the way for renewed talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal which would also entail the release of hostages in the Palestinian enclave, Qatar and Washington said.

Israel said the head of its Mossad intelligence agency would travel to Doha on Sunday to try to restart the talks. Mossad head David Barnea will meet CIA director William Burns and Qatar's prime minister.

"The parties will discuss the various options for starting negotiations for the release of the hostages from Hamas captivity, against the backdrop of the latest developments," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Blinken, speaking after talks with Qatar's prime minister, said it had not yet been determined whether Hamas was prepared to engage in new negotiations, but urged the group to do so.

Blinken has been on his first trip to the region since Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a mastermind of the group's Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered conflict across the Middle East. Washington, Israel's close ally, has expressed hope his death can provide an impetus for an end to the fighting.

Israel unleashed its Lebanon offensive with the declared aim of securing the return home of tens of thousands of people evacuated from homes in northern Israel during a year of cross-border hostilities with Hezbollah.

Israel has used air strikes to pound southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, and sent ground forces into areas near the border. Lebanese authorities say the campaign has killed more than 2,500 people and displaced more than 1 million people, spawning a humanitarian crisis.

"As Israel conducts operations to remove the threat to Israel and its people along the border with Lebanon, we have been very clear that this cannot lead, should not lead, to a protracted campaign," Blinken said, speaking in Doha.

Blinken said the United States was working on a diplomatic deal which would allow civilians on both sides on the border to return to their homes.

Later, Israel's military chief said an end to the conflict with Hezbollah now looked possible.

"In the north (of Israel), there's a possibility of reaching a sharp conclusion. We thoroughly dismantled Hezbollah's senior chain of command," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a video statement.

Blinken also said Israel should take steps to avoid civilian casualties and not endanger UN peacekeepers or Lebanese army troops.

Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli strike killed three Lebanese soldiers as they tried to evacuate wounded people from the border village of Yater, the Lebanese army said. There was no comment from the Israeli military.

The Lebanese army's deployment into the south, where Hezbollah holds sway, is seen as vital to any diplomatic resolution to the war.
Adulkader Kurdi, who fled the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war in south Lebanon, lies on a mattress inside one of Beirut's oldest and best known movie theatres, Le Colisee, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

"STORM" OF DESTRUCTION

In Paris, a conference convened by France raised US$200 million for the Lebanese military and US$800 million in humanitarian aid.

"There needs to be a ceasefire in Lebanon. More damage, more victims, more strikes will not enable the end of terrorism or ensure security for everyone," French President Emmanuel Macron said. He said the conference would support recruiting 6,000 Lebanese troops and provide the army with key supplies.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said a ceasefire was in Israel's hands. "The storm we are currently witnessing ... carries the seeds of total destruction, not only for our country but for all human values," he said.

Israeli attacks on Thursday included a strike on a vehicle on a highway from Beirut to the Bekaa Valley - one of Lebanon's busiest roads. A security source said one person was killed.

The Israeli military said around 120 projectiles fired by Hezbollah had crossed into Israel.

In northern Israel, air raid sirens sounded in Nahariya and explosions could be heard as air defences fired to intercept rockets. Footage showed damage to a car, part of a projectile on the roadside, and a hole in the road where it struck.

The Alma Research and Education Center, an Israeli think tank, said 29 civilians have been killed in Israel so far as a result of Hezbollah attacks over the last year.

The Israeli military says 52 soldiers have been killed in Israel and southern Lebanon. At least 25 have been killed since the start of the ground operation three weeks ago.
A view of damaged buildings, following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Tyre, southern Lebanon, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

GAZA STRIKE KILLS 16

Hezbollah opened fire on Oct 8, 2023, in solidarity with its Palestinian allies in Gaza. Israel's Gaza offensive has killed nearly 43,000 people, according to Gaza authorities, and laid waste to the territory. The Hamas-led attack which sparked it killed 1,200 people and resulted in another 250 being abducted, according to Israeli tallies.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed, including children, and 32 wounded in an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp, its Al-Awda hospital said.

A Palestinian boy is pushed in a wheelchair in a devasted neighborhood, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, Oct 24, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas)
A displaced Palestinian girl runs in a school-turned shelter, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, Oct 24, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas)
The Israeli military said it had hit a Hamas command and control centre housed in a compound formerly used as a school in the Nuseirat area.

Since killing Sinwar last week, Israel has pressed on with intensive operations in northern Gaza in what Palestinians and UN agencies fear could be an attempt to seal off the north from the rest of the enclave.
Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Israel-Hamas war Hezbollah Lebanon Gaza

