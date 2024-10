US warns against long Israeli campaign in Lebanon, Israeli general says "sharp" end possible

Israeli attacks on Thursday included a strike on a vehicle on a highway from Beirut to the Bekaa Valley - one of Lebanon's busiest roads. A security source said one person was killed.The Israeli military said around 120 projectiles fired by Hezbollah had crossed into Israel.In northern Israel, air raid sirens sounded in Nahariya and explosions could be heard as air defences fired to intercept rockets. Footage showed damage to a car, part of a projectile on the roadside, and a hole in the road where it struck.The Alma Research and Education Center, an Israeli think tank, said 29 civilians have been killed in Israel so far as a result of Hezbollah attacks over the last year.The Israeli military says 52 soldiers have been killed in Israel and southern Lebanon. At least 25 have been killed since the start of the ground operation three weeks ago.