Concern for civilians in Mariupol grow as rescuers search for hundreds trapped in bombed Ukraine theatre

KYIV: Rescuers in Ukraine searched on Friday (Mar 18) for hundreds of civilians feared trapped under the wreckage of a bombed theatre in Mariupol, as local forces battled against Russian troops across the country.

Officials have estimated 80 per cent of the city's homes have been damaged and that more than 1,000 people may still be trapped in makeshift bomb shelters beneath a destroyed theatre.

Ukraine said it had rescued 130 people from the theatre's basement after the building was flattened by Russian strikes two days ago. Russia denied hitting the theatre and says it does not target civilians.

Concern grew over mass civilian casualties in the besieged southern port city as the Russian defence ministry said it was "tightening the noose" around the city and that fighting had reached the centre.

Russia's offensive remains largely stalled, a US defence official said, with troops about 30km east of the capital Kyiv and facing heavy resistance.

Nick Osychenko, the CEO of a Mariupol TV station, said that as he fled the city with six members of his family, aged between 4 and 61, he saw dead bodies on nearly every block.

"We were careful and didn’t want the children to see the bodies, so we tried to shield their eyes,” he said. “We were nervous the whole journey. It was frightening, just frightening."

Russia denies targeting civilians and reiterated accusations Kyiv was using them as human shields, something Ukrainian officials firmly deny.