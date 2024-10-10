US warns Israel not to repeat Gaza destruction in Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Israel's main international ally, the United States, warned on Wednesday (Oct 9) against Gaza-like military action in Lebanon after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened it with "destruction" similar to that of the Palestinian territory.

But armed forces chief Herzi Halevi vowed to keep up Israel's intensive bombing of Hezbollah targets, which has already killed more than 1,200 people since Sep 23, "without allowing them any respite or recovery".

The comments came after a hotly anticipated phone call between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, their first in seven weeks, which had been expected to focus on Israel's response to last week's missile barrage by Iran.

During the call, Biden told Netanyahu to "minimise harm" to civilians in Lebanon, particularly in "densely populated areas of Beirut", the White House said.

"There should be no kind of military action in Lebanon that looks anything like Gaza and leaves a result anything like Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told journalists.

Netanyahu said in a video address to the people of Lebanon on Tuesday: "You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza."

He added: "Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end."