US warns of sanctions against those providing ammunition to Russia

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Oct 14) warned it can impose sanctions on people, countries and companies that provide ammunition to Russia or support its military-industrial complex, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, at a gathering of officials from 32 countries to discuss sanctions on Russia, said the department will issue guidance on Friday making clear that Washington is willing and able to impose such a crackdown.

"This morning, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is issuing guidance making clear that we are willing and able to sanction people, companies, or countries that provide ammunition to Russia or support Russia’s military-industrial complex,” Adeyemo said in remarks ahead of the meeting.

The first such gathering on sanctions on Russia included officials from countries in the European Union, Canada and South Korea, among others.

In addition, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security will outline actions that have been taken against Russia’s military-industrial complex and note the risks those providing material support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine face, he added.