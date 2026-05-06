Washington media gala suspect slapped with additional charge for shooting officer

WASHINGTON: A United States jury slapped the suspect in last month's media gala attack with an additional charge of allegedly shooting a Secret Service officer, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday (May 5).

The fourth charge - assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon - comes on top of three charges filed against Cole Tomas Allen, 31, when he appeared in court two days after the incident.

Over the weekend, Jeanine Pirro, the federal prosecutor overseeing the case, said this past weekend that investigators found "a pellet" from the ammunition in Allen's gun "intertwined with the fibre of the vest of the Secret Service officer".

The indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, formally charges Allen with the assault on the officer.