US weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry, say officials

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday (Oct 11).

The programme, if implemented, would resemble a similar effort announced in April to bring Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine into the United States. Venezuelans caught crossing the US-Mexico border illegally in the past five years would not be eligible, the officials said, requesting anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The White House and DHS declined to comment.

Republicans have spotlighted illegal immigration ahead of Nov 8 midterm elections, arguing that Biden is not doing enough to secure the border. There have been a record number of migrant arrests at the US-Mexico border since US President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

The number of Venezuelans caught crossing the border illegally has spiked in the past year amid political turmoil and economic instability under President Nicolas Maduro.