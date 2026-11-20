WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is considering requiring US companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese AI models, a bid to discourage reliance on the technology without imposing new restrictions that could anger industry or Beijing, three people told Reuters.

The Treasury Department and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) have discussed the plan, which would apply to companies such as Airbnb, the people said. The company uses Qwen, an AI model made by China's Alibaba, to power its AI customer service agent.

Under the plan, companies like Airbnb would be required to post that information on their websites.

It was not immediately clear if the idea was gaining traction within the administration or if it would be enshrined in a formal rulemaking process if it does move forward.

But its consideration, first reported by Reuters, underscores an emerging push within the administration toward combating the spread of powerful Chinese open weight models, a source of deep concern within the government. Open weight models make their core components publicly available for anyone to download and adapt.

The proposal also shows officials are looking at ways to discourage use of Chinese AI through a "name and shame" campaign while sticking to a broader anti-regulation stance on AI.

The White House, the Treasury Department and Alibaba did not respond to requests for comment. Airbnb said in a statement that its AI activity "runs overwhelmingly on US-origin models" and the company uses "only a limited number of China-origin models, all of which are open-source and run only through approved US-based service providers, keeping data and operations separate and protected".

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said Beijing opposes politicising trade and tech issues, which will "only stifle global AI advances and serve no one's interests. We will resolutely safeguard Chinese businesses' lawful rights and interests", it added.

The consideration comes as revelations about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy have fueled renewed calls in Washington for a tougher stance on China. They have turned a spotlight on cases of ​Nvidia AI chips being smuggled to China that went unpunished, dialing up pressure on the Trump administration to crack down on Chinese tech threats.