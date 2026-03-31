Logo
Logo

World

White House ballroom project to include 'massive' military complex
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

White House ballroom project to include 'massive' military complex

White House ballroom project to include 'massive' military complex

Construction cranes work on White House East Wing renovations in Washington, DC, US, on Mar 17, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Kylie Cooper)

31 Mar 2026 10:34AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 10:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States military is upgrading White House facilities for the new East Wing, the administration said on Monday (Mar 30), after President Donald Trump said the ballroom would be built atop a “massive” fortified complex.

"The military is making some upgrades to their facilities here at the White House, and I'm not privy to provide any more details on that," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

Leavitt's comments followed Trump's own update on the US$400 million White House ballroom to replace the demolished East Wing.

On Sunday, Trump showed a large rendering of the new building to reporters aboard Air Force One, touting security features including "bulletproof glass" and a "drone-proof roof".

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Now the military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed. But the military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that's under construction," Trump said.

"The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under ... including from drones and including from any other thing."

Artist renderings and diagrams of the new White House East Wing and Ballroom, briefly posted on the National Capital Planning Commission's website, are photographed Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026. (Photo: AP/Jon Elswick)
Construction work continues on President Donald Trump's White House Ballroom on the site of the former East Wing of the White House, seen from the Washington Monument on Mar 8, 2026, in Washington, DC. (File photo: Getty Images via AFP)

The 8,360 sq m ballroom will replace the East Wing, which Trump ordered demolished in October. 

Underneath that building was the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, an emergency bunker for the president.

The demolition drew criticism from lawmakers, historians and preservation advocates, as well as an ongoing lawsuit. 

Critics objected to the decision to demolish the old structure without federal reviews or public comment, and they have critiqued the massive new facility on aesthetic and historical grounds.

The National Capital Planning Commission, one of two federal bodies required to sign off on the project, has a vote on the changes scheduled for Thursday.

Trump has said the ballroom, which will accommodate 1,000 people, is a necessary upgrade to the cramped and dated reception facilities at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest.

Source: Reuters/rl

Related Topics

United States Donald Trump White House military
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement