White House says US judges 'usurping' Trump's authority

WASHINGTON: The White House accused judges on Wednesday (Mar 19) of "usurping" executive power in its latest broadside against federal courts whose rulings have gone against President Donald Trump's administration.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt alleged there had been a "concerted effort by the far left" to pick judges who were "clearly acting as partisan activists" to deal with cases involving the Republican's actions.

"Not only are they usurping the will of the president and the chief executive of our country, but they are undermining the will of the American public," Leavitt said at a daily briefing.

Leavitt in particular lashed out at District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered the suspension over the weekend of deportation flights of Venezuelan migrants carried out under an obscure wartime law, calling him a "Democrat activist".

Trump's administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport the alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador as part of its mass deportation program of undocumented migrants. Their names or alleged offences have not been made public.

Trump personally called for the judge's impeachment on Tuesday, saying Boasberg was "a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama".

The Yale-educated Boasberg, 62, was first appointed to the bench by former president George W Bush, a Republican, and later named a district court judge by Obama, a Democrat.

Trump's comments drew a rare public rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said.

Boasberg, in an order in the deportation case on Wednesday, also issued a pointed reminder to Justice Department lawyers that court rulings are to be obeyed.

"As the Supreme Court has made crystal clear, the proper recourse for a party subject to an injunction it believes is legally flawed ... is appellate review, not disobedience," he said.