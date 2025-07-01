Trump to host Netanyahu at the White House on Jul 7: US official

United States President Donald Trump plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Jul 7, a US official said, as the US president pressed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and the return of remaining hostages.

Ron Dermer, a top adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is in Washington this week to meet with officials at the White House, Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a press briefing on Monday (Jun 30).

An Israeli official in Washington also confirmed the meeting next Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss Iran, Gaza, Syria and other regional challenges, the official added.

The visit was first reported by Axios.

Israel ramped up its attacks on northern Gaza on Monday, a day after Trump urged an end to the 20-month-old war, posting on social media: "Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back".