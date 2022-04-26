Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US to widen COVID-19 antiviral pill distribution
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US to widen COVID-19 antiviral pill distribution

US to widen COVID-19 antiviral pill distribution

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill Paxlovid is packaged in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated image obtained by Reuters on Nov 16, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Pfizer)

26 Apr 2022 05:48PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 05:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration is aiming to expand access to COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments like Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid by doubling the number of locations at which they are available, the White House said on Tuesday (Apr 26). 

Pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program for distributing antiviral treatments will be able to order the free treatments directly from the US government starting this week.

Currently, the pharmacies were dependent on states to obtain the pills. The government sends the treatments to select pharmacies, as well as directly to states and community centers. Under the current system, the treatments are available in around 20,000 locations.

"There's more room to save more lives by getting this medication to more people," a senior administration official told reporters on a press call.

The administration expects to increase their direct distribution to over 30,000 locations soon and reach 40,000 sites over the coming weeks, the official said.

Demand for Paxlovid has been unexpectedly light due to complicated eligibility requirements, reduced testing, and potential for drug interactions.

Paxlovid was expected to be a major tool in the fight against COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalisations or deaths in high-risk patients by around 90 per cent in a clinical trial.

There are only a few proven antiviral treatments. The others are Merck & Co's far less effective rival pill molnupiravir, and Gilead Sciences Inc's intravenous remdesivir.

The United States has agreed to buy up to 20 million pills at around US$530 a course and Pfizer is on pace to produce 3.5 million courses earmarked for US use by the end of April.

Through the first half of April, US data shows it has distributed around 1.5 million courses and that pharmacies still have over 500,000 available.

The government also plans to roll out more federally supported test sites as part of its "Test to Treat" initiative that allows Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and receive free pills if they test positive.

There are currently 2,200 such sites and the White House expects an additional 10,000 to come online right away.

The administration also aims to boost patient and provider awareness through public education campaigns.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

USA COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us