US will abandon Ukraine peace push if no progress soon, Trump and Rubio say

Over the past few weeks, Trump officials have acknowledged privately that the chances of a quick peace deal in Ukraine have grown elusive. Rubio's comments, three European diplomats said, reflected growing frustration in the White House over Russian intransigence to end the war.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said some progress on a peace settlement had already been made but that contacts with Washington were difficult. He said Russia was striving to resolve the conflict while ensuring its own interests. Moscow remained open to dialogue with the United States, he added.The talks in Paris on Thursday were the first substantive, high-level and in-person talks on Trump's peace push that have included European powers. Rubio said a US.peace framework he presented received an "encouraging reception". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office called the talks constructive and positive.Vice President JD Vance , speaking in Rome as he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, said he was optimistic the United States could help end this "very brutal war".A US official said the sides would re-engage in London next week, giving Ukraine time to agree fully to a "term sheet" presented by Washington. Kyiv was ready for a comprehensive ceasefire over sea, land and air for at least 30 days or longer, the official said.