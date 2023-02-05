Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US will 'take care' of suspected China spy balloon: Biden
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US will 'take care' of suspected China spy balloon: Biden

US will 'take care' of suspected China spy balloon: Biden

US President Joe Biden says he will not negotiate in a way risking debt default (Photo: AFP/Mandel NGAN)

05 Feb 2023 03:35AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2023 03:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden promised "to take care" of a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States, an incident that further strained ties with Beijing.

Asked by reporters to comment on relations with China and the balloon incident, Biden told reporters Saturday, "We're gonna take care of it."

He did not elaborate.

The controversy erupted on Thursday (Feb 2), when American officials said they were tracking a large Chinese "surveillance balloon" in US skies, but decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people or property on the ground.
 
That led Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday to scrap a rare trip to Beijing.
 
After initial hesitation, Beijing admitted ownership of the "airship," but said it was a weather balloon that had been blown off course, adding that it regretted the situation.
 
"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," China's foreign ministry said in a statement Friday.
 
"The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure," it said, using the legal term for an act outside of human control.

Related:

The balloon had flown over parts of the northwestern United States that are home to sensitive airbases and strategic nuclear missiles in underground silos, adding to concerns.

On Saturday, US media reported that the balloon was spotted over both North and South Carolina in the eastern part of the country.

Another suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday, without providing specifics as to its location.

Biden made his comments in Syracuse, New York, where he was to spend several hours Saturday.

Source: AFP/nh

Related Topics

Joe Biden China United States surveillance

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.