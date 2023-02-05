US will 'take care' of suspected China spy balloon: Biden

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden promised "to take care" of a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States, an incident that further strained ties with Beijing.

Asked by reporters to comment on relations with China and the balloon incident, Biden told reporters Saturday, "We're gonna take care of it."

He did not elaborate.

The controversy erupted on Thursday (Feb 2), when American officials said they were tracking a large Chinese "surveillance balloon" in US skies, but decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people or property on the ground.



That led Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday to scrap a rare trip to Beijing.



After initial hesitation, Beijing admitted ownership of the "airship," but said it was a weather balloon that had been blown off course, adding that it regretted the situation.



"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," China's foreign ministry said in a statement Friday.



"The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure," it said, using the legal term for an act outside of human control.