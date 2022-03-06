US 'working actively' on deal for Polish fighter jets to Ukraine

CHISINAU: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday (Mar 6) that the United States was "working actively" on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets to fight invading Russians.

The deal, according to reports, could involve Poland handing over its existing MIG-29s, a Soviet/Russian-made jet fighter Ukrainian pilots are familiar with, and the US would then provide its F-16 fighters to Poland as replacements.

US officials, including Blinken, had downplayed the possibility of any NATO country supplying besieged Ukraine since the beginning of this week.

But speaking in Moldova on Sunday, Blinken confirmed it was under active discussion.

"Can't speak to a timeline, but I can just say we're looking at it very, very actively," he told reporters.

"We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes."

The comments came one day after Blinken met Ukraine's foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the Poland-Ukraine border and Kuleba pressed him for the aircraft.

After 10 days of a brutal war, Kuleba said, "The highest demand that we have is in fighter jets, attack aircraft, and air-defence systems."

"If we lose the skies, there will be much more blood on the ground," he said after the meeting, with Blinken standing beside him.

While a significant part of Ukraine's air force remains intact since the war began on February 24, both Ukraine and Russia have sustained significant losses and neither controls the airspace over the country.

But Russia has a massive air force that if fully mobilised could decimate Ukraine.