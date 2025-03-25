US war plans shared with journalist: What we know

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is dealing with the fallout of a stunning security breach that allowed a journalist to read exchanges between senior officials in a group chat on the Signal messaging app.

The group's members, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, talked about strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels hours before they were launched.

Here is what we know so far:

"HOUTHI PC SMALL GROUP"

The breach became public on Monday after The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg published an article recounting how he was inadvertently invited into the group chat.

On Mar 11, Goldberg said he received a Signal invite from a user called Mike Waltz, the same name as Donald Trump's national security advisor and a figure he had previously met.

Despite scepticism that it could be a way to entrap him for information, he accepted it and two days later found himself in a group called "Houthi PC small group" - apparently referring to a "principals committee."

In the group were 18 members mostly identifying themselves as senior American officials - including Vance, Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.