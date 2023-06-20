US$1.5 billion pledged to curb Sudan's slide into 'death and destruction': UN

GENEVA: Donors at a UN conference on Monday (Jun 19) pledged close to US$1.5 billion to combat the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and help its neighbours host refugees fleeing the fighting.

Sudan is descending into death and destruction at unprecedented speed, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned as he urged donors to step in and curb the unfolding catastrophe.

The conference comes midway through a three-day ceasefire which appeared to have brought calm to the capital Khartoum, after the failure of earlier truces to secure aid corridors.

"Today, donors have announced close to US$1.5 billion for the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region," the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said, closing the conference hosted in Geneva.

"This crisis will require sustained financial support and I hope we can all keep Sudan at the top of our priorities."

UN refugees chief Filippo Grandi added: "It is very important these contributions be clearly allocated and disbursed as quickly as possible because we're really short of funds."

More than two months into the fighting, the United Nations is worried the crisis could spill over and destabilise neighbouring African states.

"The scale and speed of Sudan's descent into death and destruction is unprecedented," UN Secretary General Guterres told the conference.

"Without strong international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region."

Since Apr 15, the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a power struggle.

The death toll has topped 2,000, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said.

Hundreds of kilometres west of Khartoum, up to 1,100 have been killed in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina alone, according to the US State Department, blaming "primarily" the RSF.

A record 25 million people - more than half of Sudan's population - need aid, the UN says.

Roughly 2.5 million people have been uprooted across Sudan by the war, which has seen 550,000 seek refuge in neighbouring countries, according to UN figures.

AROUND US$3 BILLION NEEDED

While Griffiths highlighted donors' generosity, the amount pledged Monday was less than half of what humanitarians have said is needed this year to respond to the needs.

The UN has two appeals for tackling the crisis - the humanitarian response within Sudan, which needs US$2.6 billion this year, and the regional refugee response set at US$470 million.

Both were less than 17 per cent funded going into Monday's conference.