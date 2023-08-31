US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid programme

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration has for the first time approved direct US military aid to Taiwan under an assistance programme aimed at foreign governments, officials said on Wednesday (Aug 30), as worries grow over China.

The State Department informed Congress on Tuesday of the US$80 million package, which is small compared with recent sales to Taiwan but marks the first assistance to Taipei under the Foreign Military Financing programme, which generally involves grants or loans to sovereign countries.

The move is sure to anger China. For five decades, the United States has officially recognized only Beijing although Congress, under the Taiwan Relations Act, requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defence.

Successive US administrations have done so through sales rather than direct aid to Taiwan, with formal statements speaking in the tone of business transactions with the island's de-facto embassy in Washington.

The State Department insisted that the first-ever aid under the programme did not imply any recognition of the sovereignty of Taiwan.

"Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and our longstanding One China policy, which has not changed, the United States makes available to Taiwan defence articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defence capability," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The United States has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity."

Taiwan's defence ministry expressed gratitude. "The aid will help in regional peace and stability," it said in a short statement.

The State Department did not formally announce the aid or give details, but a person familiar with the notice said the assistance would involve support to improve awareness at sea.