Illegal crossings at US-Mexico border plunge amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON: In February last year, more than 130,000 people encountered border patrol as they tried to cross illegally into the United States from Mexico.

This February, that number was down drastically to around 8,300 – almost a 94 per cent drop, according to the US Department of Defense.

Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks credited the near record low figures to US President Donald Trump, who seems to be making good on one of his key campaign pledges – to secure America’s borders.

Since his return to the White House two months ago, he has put forth a slew of executive actions to curb illegal immigration.

They include suspending the US asylum system, ramping up deportation efforts, and deploying additional troops to the southern border.