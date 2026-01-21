Trump’s ambitions in the Middle East – peace broker or dealmaker?

On the campaign trail ahead of his return to the White House, United States President Donald Trump cast himself as a dealmaker capable of achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

A year into his second term, that pledge is being tested.

Lingering conflicts and rising regional tensions are expected to keep his administration heavily entangled in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

FRAGILE CEASEFIRE IN GAZA

Trump’s most notable diplomatic achievement in the region so far has been brokering a ceasefire in Gaza last October, two years into a devastating war in the Palestinian enclave.

Last Thursday (Jan 15), Washington announced the fragile truce would advance to its second phase. But on the ground, progress appears to have stalled at the first stage.

Major fighting has ceased in the war-torn strip. Hamas has released hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees and prisoners. Israel partially withdrew its troops from parts of Gaza.

But key elements of the agreement remain unfulfilled. These include a complete cessation of bloodshed, the recovery of the remains of one last Israeli hostage, and Israeli delays in the reopening of Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt.

The humanitarian situation remains dire. More than two million people – virtually Gaza’s entire population – are confined to roughly a third of the territory, living mostly in makeshift tents and damaged buildings.

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of ceasefire violations and remain divided on the more difficult steps planned for the next phase.