Iraq war has drastically altered US views and strategies on warfare, 20 years after invasion, say analysts

WASHINGTON: Twenty years after the United States’ invasion of Iraq, analysts say the conflict has drastically altered how the US views warfare, and has changed its boots-on-the-ground strategy.

The search for weapons of mass destruction (WMD), along with former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s purported ties with terrorist groups, was the pretext and justification for the campaign.

Then-US President George W. Bush called the military operation a mission to free the Iraqi people and to prevent Saddam’s regime from “(threatening) us with the world's most destructive weapons”.

“My fellow citizens, at this hour, American and coalition forces are in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq, to free its people and to defend the world from grave danger,” said Bush on March 19, 2003, a day before the US-led invasion of Iraq.