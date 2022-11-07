Job losses to China weigh heavy in US midwest ahead of midterm elections

BUCYRUS, Ohio: A few weeks ago, GE Lighting turned off its lights for the last time in its factory in the town of Bucyrus, after having outlasted every other lamp plant of its kind in the US.

Jobs in the industry had increasingly moved overseas, notably to China, and the closure of this plant would leave another 150 workers jobless.

In the town of less than 15,000 residents, job losses are keenly felt among the community, which wants politicians to do more to keep jobs in the US.

“It affects every family in one way or another around here. So it's a sad loss. We've lost many different companies over the past decade,” said Bucyrus resident Rebecca Strickland.

Once a powerhouse of midwest manufacturing, Ohio is struggling to find its place in a post-industrial age.

As factories close and more manufacturing moves abroad, China has become a campaign issue for politicians who want to win votes in America’s former industrial heartlands.