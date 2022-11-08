Crime and gun control polarising issues for voters heading into US midterms

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: As Americans get ready to go to the polling stations for the US midterm elections on Tuesday (Nov 8), many will be marking their ballots motivated by the issues of guns and crime – two of the most contentious topics polarising public opinion.

More than half of the voters in the US - 56 per cent - said they believe crime has increased over the last year, according to a recent poll by advisory firm Gallup. The figure is a record high in 50 years of polling.

About 61 per cent of registered voters said violent crime is an important consideration when making a decision on who to vote for, with Republicans more likely than Democrats to see it as a key issue, a separate report by think tank Pew Research Center showed.

While the public perception is that there is a growing number of violent crimes, government numbers indicate no recent rise in violent crime rates - the statistics remain unchanged from the year before, and below pre-pandemic levels, according to the same paper.