In scorching Las Vegas, climate change takes a backseat for US midterm voters

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Rising up from the desert in Nevada, the glitzy city of Las Vegas known for its casinos and nightlife is at the forefront of climate change – it is the second-fastest warming city in the United States, and currently in its 20th year of drought.

Summer temperatures in Las Vegas have soared by 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970, according to a report by non-profit research group Climate Central in July.

The population in the wider Clark County – which contains Las Vegas – is also estimated to grow from its current 2.4 million people to more than 4 million in the next 30 years.

Rapid urban growth like this is partly to blame for hotter summers, say experts, as cities absorb and retain more heat than undeveloped land.

But despite the immediate reality of climate change, the issue has taken a backseat for many Las Vegas voters ahead of the US midterm elections, said Ms Cinthia Moore, coalition coordinator of the Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition.