Parents in US grapple with childcare costs, job losses

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia: Doctors were not sure if Leyla Ozsancak would ever be able to play in the park with her sister.

The 13-year-old was born with Temple Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which affects growth. Mobility is one of the many challenges she has had to overcome.

“She stayed in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for two-and-a-half months. They weren't sure she would walk or talk. But (today), she walks and talks and does a lot of things,” said her proud father Hakan Ozsancak, beaming.

Leyla loves school, and is a straight-A student.

But finding a place at a school suited to her needs is just one of the countless obstacles and costs that Leyla’s family has faced in caring for her.

“Even though we had insurance and everything else, we (had to) sell our house. It's been years of basically picking up the impact,” said Hakan.