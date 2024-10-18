US presidential election: Kamala Harris ramps up efforts to woo black voters
Some African Americans – traditionally supporters of the Democratic Party – seem to be gravitating towards the Republicans, experts say.
GEORGIA: The poultry producing city of Gainesville in the southeastern US state of Georgia is not a typical Democrat-voting district.
Its population of about 42,000 is predominantly white and overwhelmingly conservative.
Yet, it has become one of the focal points as the race to the White House enters the home stretch.
With mere weeks to go before voters head to the ballot box on Nov 5, a new coordinated campaign office for the Democratic Party just opened its doors in the city.
Some registered Democrats said they are feeling a sense of optimism with Vice President Kamala Harris at the fore.
“We will ride this wave of energy from Gainesville, Georgia, all the way to the White House when we elect Kamala as the next president of the United States,” said Bob Christian, the Democratic Party’s candidate for Georgia’s 7th congressional district.
Democrats know that winning in deeply red Republican counties will be difficult.
Still, they said the task at hand is to narrow the margins, even if they lose, by moving the needle a little, especially in rural areas. They hope such small gains can make a big difference in the election.
“Our goal every time we have a (Democrat) event is to get more people than we got last time around, because that shows we’re growing … we’ve got momentum, we’ve got enthusiasm, and that we are building something here,” said Christian.
ARE BLACK AMERICANS ABANDONING THE DEMS?
Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, embarked on a big bus tour in the rural regions of Georgia as part of her campaign strategy, hoping that driving up turnout outside major cities would be enough for her to take the pivotal swing state.
African Americans make up more than 30 per cent of the state's demographics, and Harris cannot afford any slip in her base.
But experts said the path ahead looks worrying for the Democrats.
An increasing number of black voters – traditionally supporters of the Democratic Party – seem to be gravitating towards the Republicans, they said.
They are attracted by GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, and feel let down by the Democrats on the economy, immigration, foreign policy, and social issues, observers added.
Recent US media polls showed black support for the Harris-Walz ticket was as low as 78 per cent.
This is significantly lower than during the previous election in 2020, when President Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia after securing 88 per cent of the state’s black vote.
“Harris (is) not getting the black vote she needs. I haven’t seen a poll yet that shows her anywhere close to the upper 80 (percentile) – which is where she needs to be,” said political science professor Charles Bullock III from the University of Georgia.
BLACK VOTERS FOR TRUMP
In a Caribbean restaurant in Atlanta, a gathering of black voters told CNA they see Harris as someone who does not represent their values or interests.
Once Democrats, they now support Trump, saying life was better during his presidency between 2017 and 2021.
“Even with his sloppy communication and his inability to word things in a very diplomatic way, he commands respect,” said voter April Chapman. “He’s a businessman who loves this country.”
Another supporter Azad Ahmadi said: “Do I think that Kamala Harris has overlooked the black community? 100 per cent.
“When I talk to folks at the park, basketball courts or the barbershop, many of them are not thinking about racism or all these emotionally charged arguments brought forth by the left.
“Rather, they’re looking at it through the lens of performance, programmes and policies.”
WOOING BLACK VOTERS
Harris has said she is working to earn the African American vote, and that she understands there is no guarantee of her taking it just because she is black.
She recently unveiled a plan to give black men an economic boost, with fully forgivable loans for some businesses and education.
She also promised to invest in black teachers, as well as create a national initiative to better fund efforts to detect, research and combat health issues that disproportionately affect black men.
Local Democratic Party leaders, meanwhile, are playing down concerns over the loss of black votes, praising Harris for stepping across the aisle rather than just relying on her base.
Devin Pandy, Hall County’s Democratic committee chairman, said: “I believe that because Harris is such an advocate for the people, it wouldn’t matter where the Democratic Party is losing votes. She still wants to reach out to every single American because she will be a president for every single American.”
Former president Trump, too, has stepped up efforts to win over black voters, holding roundtables with black entrepreneurs in swing states, among other campaign outreaches.