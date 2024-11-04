Disinformation remains major campaign concern as US election nears

SAN FRANCISCO: As election day approaches, voters in the United States are facing a deluge of false information online.

Untruths on issues ranging from voter fraud to false stories about the candidates have spread rapidly on social media, often amplified by artificial intelligence tools.

“It’s a huge problem. Nearly 60 per cent of Americans say they don't know what to believe about the election,” said Carah Ong Whaley, vice president of election protection at Issue One, a non-profit election watchdog group.

One widely shared video showed submitted ballots supposedly being ripped up in the swing state of Pennsylvania. US intelligence agencies stated the video was fake, saying it was the work of Russian propagandists.

Washington has accused foreign actors of seeking to interfere with the vote by spreading false claims, with intelligence agencies specifically calling out Russia, Iran and China for election influence campaigns.