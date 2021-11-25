Football, family and parade floats: Traditions return on US Thanksgiving Day

NEW YORK: Americans on Thursday (Nov 25) will pack football stadiums, flock to parades and gather more freely for family feasts, grateful to celebrate Thanksgiving Day traditions again after the pandemic kept many at home last year.

The holiday dates to the early 17th Century, when pilgrims from Europe and Native Americans gathered to share the autumn bounty - a celebration of goodwill before the genocide that was to come. Nowadays, the approach of the long holiday weekend typically ignites a frenzy of travel as scattered families come together for holiday meals.

With COVID-19 deaths and infections soaring last year, many people shared turkey dinners over Zoom. Now that vaccines have made the pandemic more manageable, an estimated 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving, up 13 per cent from 2020, according to the American Automobile Association. Air travel is expected to recover to about 91 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Families are excited to bring multiple generations together again.

"I love the craziness of cooking for a bunch of people and having all the hustle and bustle around the table and everything that goes along with that," said Tanya Primiani, who will host 12 people in at her home in Silver Spring, Maryland. "There will be so much gratitude this year."