Trump’s proposed US$70,000 work training fee could drive foreign students away, warn US educators
American educators warn that a Trump administration proposal to impose hefty fees on universities for international students seeking work experience could deter foreign enrolment, threatening billions in economic contributions and the country's global influence.
WASHINGTON: American educators have warned that a Trump administration proposal to charge universities US$70,000 for each international student seeking work experience could discourage foreign students from pursuing higher education in the United States.
The proposed fee would apply to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows eligible international students to gain work experience related to their field during or after their studies.
Education experts say the measure – part of US President Donald Trump’s broader immigration crackdown – could further erode the appeal of American universities as other countries step up efforts to attract international talent.
They warn that the proposal could have far-reaching economic and diplomatic consequences for the US.
WORK OPPORTUNITIES A MAJOR DRAW
More than a million international students enrol in US higher education institutions each year, attracted by the prestige of American degrees, access to leading research institutions, professional networks and opportunities to gain practical experience in the world's largest economy.
For many, the prospect of working in the US is a significant factor in deciding where to pursue their education.
The OPT programme offers international students an opportunity to put their academic knowledge into practice, while giving American employers access to graduates with specialised skills.
“That opportunity of being able to spend some time in the US getting on-the-job training … is something that’s very important to prospective students,” said Sarah Spreitzer, vice-president at the American Council on Education, which represents college and university presidents.
The current OPT framework dates back to 1992, under then-President George H W Bush. Under the programme, eligible foreign students can engage in temporary employment directly related to their major.
Students are generally eligible for up to one year of post-graduation work, while those in certain science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can qualify for an additional two years.
Students currently pay an application fee of US$520.
Under the Trump administration's proposal, however, universities would be required to pay US$70,000 for each student’s application and US$30,000 per renewal.
Experts warn that universities could pass the additional costs on to students, making studying in the US considerably less attractive given the already high tuition fees, living expenses and uncertainty over post-graduation job opportunities.
“It sends a message: ‘Go somewhere else’,” said Dick Startz, an economics professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
“The big effect this is going to have is to discourage international students from coming to the US in the first place. That’s one of all-time dumb business decisions the US could make.”
BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AT STAKE
The potential impact extends well beyond university campuses.
International students are a major source of revenue for American higher education institutions and the communities surrounding them, contributing through tuition fees, accommodation, transport, food and other spending.
During the 2024-2025 academic year, international students contributed US$42.9 billion to the US economy and supported more than 355,000 jobs, according to international education association NAFSA.
Their spending helps sustain businesses in university towns and cities, including landlords, restaurants, retailers and service providers. A sustained decline in international enrolment could therefore hurt local economies and employment.
Signs of a downturn have already emerged.
Enrolment of new international students in autumn 2025 fell 17 per cent, the sharpest decline since the COVID-19 pandemic. The drop is estimated to have cost college cities nationwide more than US$1 billion.
Educators fear the trend could accelerate as prospective students weigh rising costs and tighter immigration restrictions against opportunities elsewhere.
“This year, they are predicting that it will likely double (last year’s fall in foreign enrolment). And I think we will continue to see it reduce at least for the remainder of this administration,” said Spreitzer.
She warned that the damage to the US' reputation as a welcoming destination for international students could persist even if future administrations reverse the immigration restrictions.
“I’m not sure if (the student numbers) is something that’s going to be able to come back, even if you change all of the visa rules to pre-Trump administration,” she said.
Educators also warn that declining international enrolment could undermine American research and innovation, particularly in fields where universities and employers compete globally for specialised talent.
IMMIGRATION RESTRICTIONS RAISE UNCERTAINTY
The proposed OPT fees come amid Trump's wider immigration crackdown, which has targeted both illegal and legal immigration.
After initially focusing on tighter border enforcement and preventing unauthorised crossings, the administration has pursued measures affecting foreigners seeking to enter, study, live and work legally in the US.
The tightening restrictions have added to uncertainty across the US higher education sector, raising concerns about its ability to compete for international students as universities elsewhere step up recruitment efforts.
South Korea, for example, recorded a 21 per cent surge in foreign student numbers this year, while China has also experienced a rebound in international enrolment following the pandemic.
Analysts say countries offering more predictable visa arrangements, affordable education and clearer post-graduation employment pathways could gain an advantage.
Experts warn that declining international enrolment could also weaken America's global influence.
Many graduates return to their home countries with professional connections, personal relationships and familiarity with American institutions and culture. Experts say such ties are often regarded as an important source of US soft power, helping strengthen diplomatic, commercial and cultural relationships.
“(Many) leaders in business and politics all around the world have studied in the US,” said Startz. “If you spend some time in the US, you go home liking Americans, and that’s soft power. Losing that is a very, very bad political and security decision.”
A public consultation period on the proposed OPT fees is scheduled to run until Nov 9, giving universities, education organisations and other stakeholders an opportunity to submit feedback.
If finalised, the measures are expected to face legal challenges from higher education groups or business associations, potentially delaying their implementation.
Still, educators warn that uncertainty surrounding the proposal could itself deter prospective applicants, even before any new fees take effect.