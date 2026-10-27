Trump’s proposed US$70,000 work training fee could drive foreign students away, warn US educators

WASHINGTON: American educators have warned that a Trump administration proposal to charge universities US$70,000 for each international student seeking work experience could discourage foreign students from pursuing higher education in the United States.

The proposed fee would apply to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows eligible international students to gain work experience related to their field during or after their studies.

Education experts say the measure – part of US President Donald Trump’s broader immigration crackdown – could further erode the appeal of American universities as other countries step up efforts to attract international talent.

They warn that the proposal could have far-reaching economic and diplomatic consequences for the US.

WORK OPPORTUNITIES A MAJOR DRAW

More than a million international students enrol in US higher education institutions each year, attracted by the prestige of American degrees, access to leading research institutions, professional networks and opportunities to gain practical experience in the world's largest economy.

For many, the prospect of working in the US is a significant factor in deciding where to pursue their education.

The OPT programme offers international students an opportunity to put their academic knowledge into practice, while giving American employers access to graduates with specialised skills.

“That opportunity of being able to spend some time in the US getting on-the-job training … is something that’s very important to prospective students,” said Sarah Spreitzer, vice-president at the American Council on Education, which represents college and university presidents.

The current OPT framework dates back to 1992, under then-President George H W Bush. Under the programme, eligible foreign students can engage in temporary employment directly related to their major.

Students are generally eligible for up to one year of post-graduation work, while those in certain science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can qualify for an additional two years.

Students currently pay an application fee of US$520.

Under the Trump administration's proposal, however, universities would be required to pay US$70,000 for each student’s application and US$30,000 per renewal.

Experts warn that universities could pass the additional costs on to students, making studying in the US considerably less attractive given the already high tuition fees, living expenses and uncertainty over post-graduation job opportunities.

“It sends a message: ‘Go somewhere else’,” said Dick Startz, an economics professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“The big effect this is going to have is to discourage international students from coming to the US in the first place. That’s one of all-time dumb business decisions the US could make.”