Beyond Trump: US midterms offer early test in battle for White House in 2028

WASHINGTON: Control of Congress may be the immediate prize in next Tuesday's (Nov 3) United States midterm elections, but another political contest is already taking shape as both the Republicans and the Democrats look beyond the vote.

The elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress or Democrats gain the power to challenge President Donald Trump's agenda.

But the results could also offer an early indication of the political direction of both parties as they position themselves for the 2028 presidential election.

Opinion polls have suggested that Democrats could take both chambers, potentially complicating Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidency.

Control of both chambers would also give Democrats greater leverage to scrutinise his administration, including launching investigations into alleged abuses of power.

But even as Democrats seek to capitalise on voter dissatisfaction with Trump, they face a fundamental question about their own political identity.

DEMOCRATS FACE A TEST OF THEIR OWN

The party remains divided between its more moderate establishment wing and progressives who advocate more left-wing economic and social policies.

Those divisions have intensified since the Democrats' defeat in the 2024 presidential election.