Rising costs, healthcare and foreign policy weigh on US voters ahead of midterm elections

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: Americans head to the polls next Tuesday (Nov 3) in closely watched midterm elections that could shift the balance of power in Washington, as rising living costs and concerns over US foreign policy weigh on voters.

They will decide which party controls the House of Representatives and Senate for the next two years, in polls widely regarded as a referendum on President Donald Trump's second term.

For Republicans, who currently control both chambers of Congress, the stakes are particularly high. Losing either chamber could significantly constrain Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during his final two years in office.

But for many voters, the election is less about the political battles in Washington than the financial pressures affecting their everyday lives.

In Pennsylvania, a key swing state that has backed the winner of the last five presidential elections, concerns over affordability, healthcare and America's involvement in overseas conflicts are shaping voter sentiment.

The state is also home to some of the country's most fiercely contested congressional races, making it an important battleground in the fight for control of Capitol Hill.

VOTERS WANT WASHINGTON TO LISTEN

In Harrisburg, the state capital, residents told CNA they wanted elected officials to pay greater attention to the struggles facing ordinary Americans.

"A lot of people are struggling, elders, childcare, all types of things like that. So just listen to the people, what they really need," said one voter.