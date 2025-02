Dismantling of USAID leaves no staff to process aid waivers, sources say

WASHINGTON: The dismantling of USAID by the Trump administration means there are no staff to process waivers submitted by food and other aid organisations hoping to resume operations under humanitarian exemptions to Trump's international aid freeze , five sources said.The State Department's Jan 24 order to freeze international aid has halted the operations of groups that distribute millions of tons of US commodities every year to alleviate poverty around the world, resulting in lost sales for some farmers.Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that food and other life-saving aid was exempt from the freeze.But to resume operations, the groups must submit requests for waivers to their contacts at USAID and receive memos from the secretary's office, said a congressional source with knowledge of the process. The staff reduction at USAID this week from more than 10,000 to several hundred has left organizations without contacts at the agency and rendered the waiver process effectively moot, said four sources.